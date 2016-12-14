The 21st Century Cures Act risks taking us back to the era when neither patients nor doctors knew which drugs worked, which did not, and which were deadly.

The 1962 legislation was in part a response to the devastating effects of thalidomide during the late 1950s and early 1960s. Prescribed both for morning sickness and sleeplessness, thalidomide became infamous for the epidemic of birth deformities it unleashed throughout Europe. The drug was never approved in the United States, thanks to one FDA reviewer, Frances Oldham Kelsey, who boldly resisted pressure from the firm trying to market it. The epidemic helped lead to a process of reform, eventually leading to the three-phase system of clinical trials that became the bedrock of drug approval for the FDA.

Not everybody was happy. In a 1973 Newsweek column about the new FDA (not-so-cleverly titled “Frustrating Drug Advancement”), economist Milton Friedman asserted that, by withholding drugs of unproven but theoretical efficacy from the public, “FDA officials must condemn innocent people to death.” Indeed, Friedman predicted that future research might support the “shocking conclusion that the FDA itself should be abolished,” a move he endorsed. He believed that government regulation was unnecessary: In a free market, the most effective drugs would sell, and the manufacturers of harmful or ineffective drugs could be discouraged, and punished if necessary, through litigation.

Few today would agree with Friedman’s libertarian stance on this issue (though Trump’s potential pick to head the FDA comes close), but the kernel of his point—that government bureaucrats are denying life-saving medications from the public—has suffused the national discourse, with grave consequences. The concept of “cures deferred” has become a weapon for those who want to “modernize” the FDA, by which they mean to make it easier for drug firms to get lucrative drugs approved, regardless of the drugs’ effectiveness. With the 21st Century Cures Act, they risk taking us back to the era before Kefauver–Harris, or perhaps even earlier, to an age when neither patients nor doctors knew which drugs worked, which did not, and which—for that matter—were deadly.

The 21st Century Cures Act allows “the potential use of real world evidence” to support the approval of a novel indication for an approved drug and “to help to support or satisfy postapproval study requirements.” That sounds rather reasonable: who could possibly oppose the use of “real world evidence”? The problem, however, is that “real world evidence” actually means here “really bad evidence.” The law defines “real world evidence” as “data… derived from sources other than randomized clinical trials,” which is to say uncontrolled observational data.

This is perhaps the bill’s most dangerous clause. Randomized clinical trials are—in the vast majority of cases—the only way to know if a drug actually works, as observational studies can be notoriously unreliable in determining the efficacy of drugs. In what is perhaps the most famous instance of this, until the early 2000s postmenopausal women were prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT) with the understanding that the pills likely reduced cardiovascular disease, a finding seen in large observational studies performed in the 1990s. Eventually, however, a randomized trial was performed, demonstrating that, on the contrary, HRT was giving these women heart attacks and strokes.

Randomized clinical trials are not perfect, especially when they are conducted by pharmaceutical companies with a vested interest in distorting trial methodology (or hiding trials results when they don’t go as planned). But they are the best we have when it comes to assessing drug efficacy. With this new provision, however, randomized clinical trials can—in some instances—be skirted altogether, leaving both doctors and patients forever in the dark as to a drug’s actual therapeutic utility for a particular indication. Their profitability, in contrast, will be rather more clear.

The effects of the therapy approval provisions in the Act—and there are many other bad ones, including new programs that allow drug firms to get their medical devices, antibiotics, or so-called “regenerative advanced therapies” approved quicker and/or on the basis of weaker evidence—will be insidious and long lasting. They will “unravel the FDA,” as physicians Reshma Ramachandran and Zackary Berger of Johns Hopkins write in STAT, “turning it from the treatment watchdog it is today into a puppet of the pharmaceutical and medical device industry.”

Although Friedman wanted to abolish the FDA, the industry would be wise to realize that a puppet agency is better for its interests than no agency at all. For the FDA legitimizes the industry’s products with the public stamp of scientific authority: Rather than end it, it is far smarter to capture it.