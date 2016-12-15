There will be only 104 women in both chambers in the 115th United States Congress, the same as this past year. If Nikki Haley is confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations, the number of women governors in the United States will drop from six in 2016 to four. The Center for Women and American Politics at Rutgers predicted that even with a few races still too close to call, there will be almost no growth for women in state legislatures. Most heartbreaking of all, this happened in a year when the number of women running for state legislatures had reached a record high. To Debbie Walsh, CWAP’s director, the numbers coming out of statehouses across the country are even more worrying than the national trends. “That is really the pipeline for women to serve in Congress,” she said. Without women in state legislatures, there’s no bench to pull from.

The one bright spot after the election was the news that the number of women of color in the Senate quadrupled—impressive, until you realize that it went from one to four, with the arrival of California’s Kamala Harris, Illinois’s Tammy Duckworth, and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto, to join Hawaii’s Mazie Hirono. The United States currently ranks 99th on the list of countries with the most women elected to office. That puts it behind countries like the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

The problem is rooted in the thorny issue of political ambition. Research shows that women in the U.S. shy away from running for office because they are far more likely than men to doubt their qualifications and think that the electoral environment is competitive and biased. This, it turns out, is not the case. “The political landscape is as even as we’ve ever seen it,” said Lawless in a recent interview. (Last year, 92 percent of American voters said they would vote for a qualified woman if nominated by their party.) “But I’m worried the presidential race will reinforce the idea that women are treated with extreme hostility when they run because that was how Donald Trump treated Hillary Clinton.”

This may not be a problem in the short term. The Trump administration could galvanize women to run. It has happened before: In 1992, women were so angry after watching the Senate Judiciary Committee grill Anita Hill about Clarence Thomas that they ran for office in record numbers. Twenty-four women were elected to the House for the first time that year. Some early evidence suggests that anger could once again persuade women to run for office in the next few years. Rutgers University, for example, runs a series of workshops in March for prospective women candidates, called Ready to Run. By Christmas, they usually get about one or two paid registrations, but in the week after Donald Trump won the election, they were flooded: 80 women have already signed up, something that Walsh, the program’s director, says has never happened before.

While this anger may galvanize candidates who were interested in running in 2018 and 2020, it’s the next generation of candidates we should be concerned about: women who have not yet considered political bids. After this bitterly contested election, how do you convince a young woman to run for office? How can you persuade her that she would be equally likely as a man to win her race, when she saw Clinton lose to a sneering, misogynistic opponent? The trauma and disillusionment young women felt in seeing Clinton lose may, in the end, outweigh the temporary anger some felt watching him gear up for his inauguration. The trauma extends, after all, to more than 30 million women who voted for Clinton, and the thousands who knocked on doors, made phone calls, and fundraised for her campaign.