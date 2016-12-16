Now that President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices have mostly been announced—the latest being Russia BFF and ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, and ready-to-run-the-agency-he-forgot-he-wants-to-abolish Rick Perry for secretary of energy—progressives are understandably apoplectic. It’s not just that Trump’s choices give new meaning to the term “radically conservative,” it’s that so many of them are either wildly inappropriate for or vehemently at odds with the respective departments they’ve been selected to run. While Trump can certainly be said to be “shaking up” Washington with his picks, it is also true that, by nominating so many fringe candidates at once, Democrats (and a handful of Republicans) will only be able to muster up real opposition to two or three of them at most, allowing the others to slide in.

This cabinet threatens to totally dismantle President Barack Obama’s legacy, and promises an oligarchical, ultraconservative reshaping of government. One would think that the Democrats on the Hill would be in the midst of executing a cohesive strategy to oppose these picks. Instead, they have been near useless, tweeting their concerns about individual nominees, discussing the procedural tactics they will use to delay confirmations, or offering their milquetoast displeasure on the cable news networks.

We need look no further than the attempt to fast-track Senator Jeff Sessions’s nomination for attorney general to understand the Republican strategy with these controversial picks: Move very quickly on all fronts. So quickly that it’s difficult for the media and the opposition to focus the necessary amount of attention on each case.

The cabinet choices all must submit a Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire before their hearings so that the senators can adequately prepare their questions. But some of the groups that have already examined the public document that Sessions provided are calling it “woefully inadequate” in its current form and full of many glaring omissions. These include a lack of records for many of the interviews Sessions did with radio, print, and television outlets prior to 2002; no records of the speeches he gave before 1999; and no mention of several of the op-ed pieces he wrote. The most glaring omission, though, was that Sessions was rejected by a Republican Senate for a federal judgeship in 1986 over allegations of racism.