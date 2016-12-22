But the Friedman nomination is helpfully clarifying, in the same way as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election eve promise last year that there would be no Palestinian state on his watch. With the veil now stripped back, it’s possible to have a more honest debate about these issues, one that we should welcome. If the U.S. no longer supports the creation of a Palestinian state, and also doesn’t support a single state with equal rights for all, then there’s really only one other option: permanent Israeli rule over millions of disenfranchised Palestinians.

Friedman’s extreme views are shared by many conservatives. On a congressional delegation to Israel-Palestine in 2010, then–House Minority Whip Eric Cantor offered his support for Israel’s evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem to make way for Jewish settlers. Gary Bauer, the Republican activist and former presidential candidate, said in a speech to AIPAC a few years ago that “God granted the Land of Israel to the Jewish people and there is an absolute ban on giving it away to another people.” Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin told Barbara Walters in 2009, “I believe that the Jewish settlements should be allowed to be expanded upon. I don’t think that the Obama administration has any right to tell Israel that the Jewish settlements cannot expand.” And former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee (who had been a rumored candidate for ambassador to Israel) has said that there’s “no such thing as a Palestinian,” and that they should be made to find a homeland “elsewhere.”



The “peace process” has clearly reached a dead end.

Now that these beliefs have been brought into the highest levels of a U.S. administration, we have an opportunity to debate them openly, rather than continuing to conceal them beneath a “peace process” that has clearly reached a dead end. If the Palestinians do not deserve statehood, as Friedman seems to believe, what arrangement does he and the Trump administration envision for the land of Israel-Palestine? Permanent second-class status, contained within a set of Bantustans amid a warren of security checkpoints and bypass roads?

This is clearly the vision of the current Israeli government, and until now the only thing slowing its steady entrenchment has been the criticisms from the U.S. government. In the absence of even those meager restraints, it’s very possible that the Israeli government will move forward with the annexation of key areas of the West Bank, making de jure what has until now been de facto.

But there is hope yet that those meager restraints may remain, as Friedman could face at least one powerful objector in the Trump administration: retired General James Mattis, the secretary of defense nominee. Speaking at the 2013 Aspen Security Forum about why he saw the two-state solution as important to Israel’s future, Mattis said. “Either [Israel] ceases to be a Jewish state or you say the Arabs don’t get to vote—apartheid. That didn’t work too well the last time I saw that practiced in a country.”

It would be interesting to hear Friedman’s response to Mattis’s analysis, and it’s incumbent upon the Senate, in its confirmation hearings, to press the issue of Palestine’s future. The U.S.-Israel relationship is often said to be based on “shared values,” which AIPAC describes as “based in large part on an unshakable dedication to common values. Commitment to democracy, the rule of law, freedom of religion and speech and human rights are all core values shared between the United States and Israel.” But if Israel does as Friedman wishes, all of those supposed values will be called into question.