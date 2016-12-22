Monday’s deadly truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin is certainly cause for alarm here in the United States, where “lone wolf” attacks are on the rise. But even more alarming was President-elect Donald Trump’s reaction to the massacre. He released a knee-jerk statement calling it a “horrifying terror attack,” adding that “ISIS and other Islamic terrorists continuously slaughter Christians … as part of their global jihad” and that these terrorists “must be eradicated from the face of the earth.”

Trump said this at a time when German authorities knew close to nothing about the case, including the attacker’s motive. Worse, Trump made no equivalent statement about a gun attack on Muslims in Zurich the same day. Such selective condemnation and rush to judgment, especially when he becomes president, could inflame tensions worldwide.

Trump’s tough talk on terrorism is not matched thus far by his actions. For someone hell bent on “eradicating” terrorism, he seems uninterested in doing the necessary homework. Earlier this month, he told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that unlike previous presidents, he doesn’t need intelligence briefings every day. “You know, I’m, like, a smart person,” he said. “I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years.”

This shows a reckless indifference to the security of our country, so much so that former CIA Director Leon Panetta said: “If we endure another attack and the intelligence officials had indications or information regarding that attack and the president did not want to listen to that, for whatever reason, the responsibility for that attack would fall on the president.”