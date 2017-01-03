Julian Assange and Sean Hannity are giving Donald Trump the cover he needs on Russia.

Trump has been under increasing pressure from Democrats—and some hawkish Republicans, particularly John McCain and Lindsay Graham—to acknowledge that Russia hacked the DNC in an attempt to influence the U.S. elections.

Trump’s rebuttal is that his own judgment matters more than that of so-called “experts.” (Also, computers are complicated, man.) He seems especially sensitive to the hacks because they add weight to the argument that his presidency is illegitimate—not only did he lose the popular vote, but a foreign power may have pushed him into the White House.

Enter Sean Hannity and Julian Assange. In a rare interview with Hannity, Assange reiterated that his source for the Podesta emails was not Russian.

