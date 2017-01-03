Andrew Cuomo looks like he’s running for president.

According to The New York Times, Cuomo’s plan is fairly similar to the one offered by Hillary Clinton: “Under the governor’s plan, any college student who has been accepted to a state or city university in New York—including two-year community colleges—will be eligible provided they or their family earn $125,000 or less annually.” Of course, this is just a proposal: There is no indication that it will pass, in part because New York’s legislature is hopelessly divided.

The whole point, though, may be to make Andrew Cuomo look good. He got quite an ovation when he announced the plan with liberal hero Bernie Sanders.

Crowd goes nuts when Bernie and Cuomo walk onstage to announce free tuition 4 low-income students at C/SUNY. They're not cheering for Cuomo. — Max RN (@MaxRivlinNadler) January 3, 2017

But don’t forget: Just two days ago, Cuomo vetoed a bill requiring that the state fund legal services for the poor.