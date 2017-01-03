Blue States Must Become Even Bluer

On the other coast, California Governor Jerry Brown promised to turn climate science into a statewide enterprise if the federal government mothballs such research. “If Trump turns off the satellites,” Brown said, speaking to a crowd of scientists last month in San Francisco, “California will launch its own damn satellite.” Like his east coast analogue, Brown speaks with even greater resolve and determination now that his state is the vanguard of the political opposition.

Brown and Raimondo’s words stood in contrast to the major state-level political story of the month: North Carolina’s GOP-dominated legislature and outgoing Republican governor, Pat McCrory, moved to ensure that Governor-elect Roy Cooper would have no power to turn the state into exactly this sort of progressive workshop. Other states with GOP supermajorities—such as Indiana, Kansas, Wisconsin—have rolled back reproductive rights, gutted labor unions, undermined the value of public education, and attempted to impose religious qualifications for marriage and public service.

Rhode Island and California, two radically different states, have a slim chance to drive the country as a whole in a different direction. But Raimondo and Brown are trying to draw even more people and ideas to their states. “Don’t move to Canada,” Raimondo said, “move to Rhode Island!” One imagines that some version of the Affordable Care Act might survive in these contexts, or that we could witness new and important investments in higher education, public health, and material infrastructure. Given the proximity of Massachusetts to Rhode Island, and Oregon to California, one imagines cross-state agreements about these same issues, meaningful legislative connections that strengthen commitments to new energy policies, sustainable infrastructure for mass transit, and environmental common sense.

Governors of deep blue states also need to create the kind of place where anyone—of any hue, religion, language group, age, or sex—might want to live. That isn’t just about jobs and quality of life, though those things matter. It is also about the presence of justice—not just living wages, affordable education, safe streets, and clean housing, but also the end of police militarization, the implementation of structural criminal justice reform, the arrival of service jobs with meaningful benefits, the restoration of downtrodden neighborhoods to something beyond “clean” and “safe,” and a vision of civil society we haven’t yet seen on the ground.

These are troublesome times; half-measures won’t do. These blue state laboratories must not become guardians of the status quo ante Trump. The goal here shouldn’t be some centrist Clintonian paradise, nor should it be to resurrect the vitalism of the 1950s and 1960s, engineered for an America that no longer exists anywhere but in the white supremacist dreamscapes of the right. It should be to imagine and build the best conceivable civic landscape for everyone in the state, to banish timidity to the margins, to challenge ourselves to move so swiftly and so powerfully in the direction of progress that we become a symbol of what this country—what any country—can be in an age of revolutionary global migrations, disinvestment from the public sphere, and ascendant racial and ethnic tribalism. These laboratories won’t simply hope for a better future; they’ll build it.