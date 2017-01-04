How to Protect Diversity During Trump’s Presidency

For progressives, the pressing question is: How can diversity be re-imagined in the Trump era to give it political and legal resonance in the coming years? One answer may be to enlarge our concept of diversity—to include not just race and gender, but socioeconomic status as well.

Jeff Chang’s perceptive book, We Gon’ Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation, is at once strongly supportive of efforts to promote diversity in education and employment and a critic of the ahistorical nature of the policy. Chang prefers the original justification for affirmative action programs as a remedy for years of brutal discrimination. But he is willing to live with diversity as the legal basis of affirmative action as outlined in 1978, when U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell Jr. suggested that the educational benefits of diversity justified the use of race in admissions in the case of Regents of the University of California v. Bakke. Powell said racial diversity added to the educational experience of all students, just as geographic diversity and economic diversity do.

But over time, the concept of diversity took on a more specific meaning. Today, when people talk about diversity—in colleges and in the workforce—they usually are referring to race and gender rather than economic class. Sometimes, Chang notes, the term diversity is used awkwardly, as a synonym for people of color, as when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences passed a plan “doubling the membership of women and diverse members.” Working-class whites from rural Pennsylvania would surely diversify the membership of the Academy but that is not what’s meant by “diverse members.”