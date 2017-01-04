Donald Trump, supposedly expert negotiator, just broadcast his Obamacare repeal strategy.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly made two claims: that he was a brilliant negotiator and that the key to expert negotiation was to never show your opponent your cards. But on Wednesday, Trump violated his cardinal rule by playing pundit and telling congressional Republicans how they should sell repealing Obamacare:

Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

like the 116% hike in Arizona. Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess. It will fall of its own weight - be careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Trump, who said he will begin repealing Obamacare on day one, is urging Republicans to focus intently on Obamacare’s flaws and ignore its virtues. In his formulation, they are taking away people’s insurance, but destroying something that is doomed to fail anyway.

But there are a number of problems with this strategy. The first is that Trump just gave the game away, revealing the cynicism behind any Republican action to avoid blame for causing millions of people to lose their health insurance. The idea that these people will buy Trump’s fantasy version and not the very real consequences of repeal is outlandish. The second is that this isn’t a change in strategy at all—not really. Republicans have spent years doing more or less exactly this and the law is still here.