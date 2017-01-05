Progressive Protesters Are Ready for Trump. Thanks, Obama.

Kazin said the left was emboldened by the current president in part because he disappointed them. They expected Obama to be more progressive, so they tried to push him further left—and succeeded at times. Thus, our current paradox: While one legacy of the Obama presidency may be Trump’s election, another is a progressive movement primed to fight back.

More than any other president before him, Obama has celebrated the patriotism of protest in American life. In 2015, speaking on the fiftieth anniversary of the civil rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, he noted “that at the time of the marches, many in power condemned rather than praised” the demonstrators. “Their faith was questioned. Their lives were threatened. Their patriotism challenged. And yet, what could be more American than what happened in this place?” he said. “What greater expression of faith in the American experiment than this, what greater form of patriotism is there than the belief that America is not yet finished, that we are strong enough to be self-critical...”

Obama has spoken similarly of today’s protesters. Asked about the University of Missouri protests in 2015, he said, “I want an activist student body just like I want an activist citizenry, and the issue is just making sure that even as these young people are getting engaged, getting involved, speaking out that they’re also listening. I’d rather see them err on the side of activism than being passive.” He made similar remarks about NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest. And when asked after last year’s election about Trump protesters, he said, “I’ve been the subject of protests during the course of my eight years. And I suspect that there’s not a president in our history that hasn’t been subject to these protests. So I would not advise people who feel strongly or who are concerned about some of the issues that have been raised during the course of the campaign, I wouldn’t advise them to be silent.”