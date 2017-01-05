What ISIS Really Is

Obama certainly had good reasons for attacking ISIS as a cancerous mutation of Islam. He did not wish to give ISIS the legitimacy it so desperately craved, nor did he wish to alienate the overwhelming majority of Muslims who were as repulsed by ISIS as anyone else. However, Obama’s claim that ISIS is not Islamic was not entirely accurate. ISIS is as Islamic as the next Muslim sect. The individuals within ISIS—at least those who take its claims seriously and are not in Syria for the joy of riding tanks in the desert—are clearly arguing from within the Islamic tradition, replete with scriptural justifications. They have an imagined past of historical glory, and they look desirously—as all religious cults do—to a promised utopian future. ISIS fanboys and social media starlets argue over precedent, jurisprudence, theology, history, and political economy. Not Islamic? ISIS could rant and rave about Islam until the end of times.

ISIS is making serious claims for itself, and these claims need to be challenged and rebuffed on their own terms. To help us better understand those terms, Wood has enlarged his article into a book, The Way of the Strangers: Encounters with the Islamic State. The question that propels the book is the same: Is ISIS Islamic? But this obscures a more foundational question, one that seems to be at the heart of the non-Islamic world’s anxiety about this great religion: What is Islam?

The title of Wood’s book is a reference to a passage from the Hadith that ISIS sympathizers like to quote: “The Messenger of God, peace and blessings be upon him, said, ‘Islam began as something strange and it will return to being strange, so blessed are the strangers.’” Islamic State supporters—who, like Al Qaeda, hail from the Salafist sect of Sunni Islam—are proud of their minority status, and see it as evidence that the stubborn, immoral Muslim majority has been led astray by modern indulgences like democratic government and human rights. On the first page of the book is a diagram depicting the Islamic State’s view of humanity: on one side are Muslims who have pledged allegiance to ISIS’s self-declared Caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi; on the other are apostates—including Muslims who support democracy and secular government, and the Shia—and infidels, including Hindus, Yazidis, and secular humanists.