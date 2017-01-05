The Virginia governor’s race is the next front in the Democratic Party’s internal war.

The race for the nomination may end up looking quite a bit like the 2016 primary, where a candidate who was given every opportunity by the party’s establishment is forced to grapple with a plucky, populist upstart with a strong grassroots organization and a command of the economic issues facing voters. (Perriello’s team, no doubt, would probably rather point to the 2008 primary as an analogy.) Perriello’s message when he ran and won in 2008—defeating the bigoted conservative Virgil Goode—was, in many ways, ahead of its time. Perriello ended up winning a district that was heavily Republican by four points by emphasizing economic issues. Perriello, a former human rights lawyer, is also a particularly strong advocate against hate and discrimination—something that should come in handy in moments when the Virginia governor’s race becomes a referendum on national politics, as it sometimes does. Perriello lost in 2010 after being targeted by big money donors, particularly the Kochs.

Perriello will certainly face opposition, particularly on his record on abortion (he’s a Catholic who supported the Stupak amendment while in Congress) and guns (he was once endorsed by the NRA). But Perriello was also representing a particularly conservative district at the time, suggesting he will likely gravitate towards the left on these issues while running for a statewide office. Watching Barack Obama over the next few months will also be interesting—he has praised Perriello effusively as a “committed populist progressive,” but will likely sit out the race in deference to Kaine and the Democratic establishment. Whoever wins will likely face former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie, who will certainly be the underdog. In any case, because of its national significance and its relevance to ongoing debates about the party’s future, the Virginia race is certain to get quite a bit of national attention. The ads will probably be pretty good too.