What The OA Tells Us About Plato and the Human Heart

Those misfits are a boorish teen miscreant and his bowlcut sidekick, two good boys from the same school, and the splendid Phyllis Smith in the role of schoolteacher. The gang get together at night at a local half-constructed house, where the OA tells them what happened to her. It’s important that they gather there, because the OA has a special job for them. Her link to this motley crew is another of the show’s mysteries. Why does the OA affect these people so deeply? Is the connection one of charisma? Prophecy? Religion?

The OA marches onto our MacBook screens like an inverted Tiresias. That seer of Greek mythology was blinded for different reasons according to different literary sources, but in all the stories the gods took Tiresias’s sight because he saw what he should not have. Despite his loss, Tiresias could see the future. The OA, too, claims to have special knowledge of other dimensions, and the gift of prophecy. Like Tiresias, her fleshly and spiritual sight are connected.

We also discover early on that the OA loves a man named Homer. She is desperate to find him, and he is key to her backstory. But another man called Homer wrote the Odyssey, and in that text the hero descends into the underworld. There, he meets Tiresias, who tells him that he must follow a winding and unpleasant path back home. And while the underworld is a physical place in the Odyssey, The OA’s metaphysics rely heavily on the existence of worlds beyond our own.