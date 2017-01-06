Walking Dully Along: A Dispatch From Istanbul

On Wednesday, Istiklal Avenue, the city’s commercial heart, was filled with its usual characters. The manager at my local post office asked whether I’d had a nice New Year’s. The waiter at the adjacent coffeeshop warned about the blizzard that was expected to arrive over the weekend. And the girl at the local bookshop discussed the wisdom of Lena Dunham wrapping up Girls this year. “If it was a Turkish series it would go on for another ten seasons, and they would still pretend to be girls,” I joked. “I know!” she said.



In the subway, students showed pictures of the parties they had attended, boasted of presents they had received, and bemoaned their hangovers on New Year’s Day. An elderly man gave a 50-lira banknote to the Syrian girl who walked barefoot through the carriage. At the next station, a small trio was playing Shostakovich. Two Japanese tourists filmed the performance but refrained from giving money. Screens above showed pictures of the night club attacker, who remains on the loose. He had apparently taken a video of himself with a selfie stick at Taksim Square a few weeks earlier.



Living in the present moment, for them, was a form of defiance, not amnesia.

I headed to the swimming pool, where a friend was getting changed in the locker room. His family comes from the Black Sea region, known for the passionate conservatism of its locals. He talked about his irritation with New Year’s celebrations. “For me the new year begins at the end of March, man,” he said, “it begins with the arrival of spring.” He painted a picture of Anatolian cities where only a minority celebrated the New Year in the way Istanbulites do. He was loud, cheery, and half-naked. His Christian friends complained of a lack of interest in church service. “Nightclubs are full, churches are empty,” they told him. But then he surprised me, describing how he used to spend such nights in his twenties, partying until the morning. He had even worked for the club that was located in the Reina’s building before the Reina opened in 2002.

