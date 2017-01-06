Walking Dully Along: A Dispatch From Istanbul

Living in the present moment, for them, was a form of defiance, not amnesia.

I headed to the swimming pool, where a friend was getting changed in the locker room. His family comes from the Black Sea region, known for the passionate conservatism of its locals. He talked about his irritation with New Year’s celebrations. “For me the new year begins at the end of March, man,” he said, “it begins with the arrival of spring.” He painted a picture of Anatolian cities where only a minority celebrated the New Year in the way Istanbulites do. He was loud, cheery, and half-naked. His Christian friends complained of a lack of interest in church service. “Nightclubs are full, churches are empty,” they told him. But then he surprised me, describing how he used to spend such nights in his twenties, partying until the morning. He had even worked for the club that was located in the Reina’s building before the Reina opened in 2002.



How to classify such people? Like many in this city, my friend defies categorization. At one point in his life he was into partying. Now he felt all that was behind him. I wouldn’t call him an Islamist but he is a believer in Allah. He has deep respect for his Christian friends, of which there are many in Istanbul, and criticizes New Year’s Eve celebrations because they are not Christian enough.



In the immediate aftermath of the attack, people pointed fingers. Some blamed the rhetoric of conservatives like my friend, which allegedly turned nightclubs like the Reina into targets. Someone suggested annihilating Islamists en masse. Some hardliners voiced how cheerful they felt after the attacks, since it was the godless that were massacred. There are deep divisions in Turkey, and the Reina attack, like previous attacks, was designed to reinforce them. But on Wednesday, most people had returned to their senses. They recognized that division is the very goal of such attacks.



Istanbul’s shoeshiners have a great trick: They drop their brushes in front of pedestrians, and when the more goodhearted pedestrians return the brushes to them, they offer to shine their shoes. The mark, thinking this service will be on the house, readily agrees, and is surprised when he is asked to pay after his shoes are cleaned. Experienced locals see the brush falling from the shoeshiner’s set, and walk over it, as if nothing has happened. This is what we are learning to do in Istanbul this year.

Newspapers are filled with stories of suffering and loss. People are mourning. But the mundane routines of life ultimately reassert themselves. This is the pattern W. H. Auden observed in his poem “Musee des Beaux Arts.” Old artistic masters knew perfectly the “human position” of suffering, Auden wrote, “how it takes place / While someone else is eating or opening a window or just walking dully along.” For terrorists, the Reina attack and others are steeped in martyrdom, but Auden knew that even this was no match for mundanity’s persistence. “Even the dreadful martyrdom must run its course,” he wrote: “Anyhow in a corner, some untidy spot / Where the dogs go on with their doggy life and the torturer’s horse / Scratches its innocent behind on a tree.”



For many seeking to paint a picture of Istanbul these days, that master perspective has been lost. There is an unmistakable sense of Schadenfreude in some of those who view Istanbul’s tribulations from outside: To their eyes, Istanbul had become an unlivable hell, one that should be avoided at all costs. But this is also what terror desires: A dramatic change in the order of things. For those living in Istanbul, life went on. On Wednesday evening, a street lamp illuminated the road leading to the Bosphorus. A mother complained about her baby’s cough. And a young man, with a newly purchased book in his hand, lit a cigarette in apparent pleasure.

