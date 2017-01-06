American taxpayers are going to pay for Donald Trump’s border wall.

One of the most common refrains of Trump’s campaign was that he would build a “big, beautiful wall” along the Mexican border, that it “will go up so fast your head will spin,” and that “Mexico’s going to pay for the wall.” Turns out, as everyone but Trump himself knew long ago, it’s impossible to keep all three of those promises.

The president-elect’s transition team signaled to Capitol Hill Republicans that he will ask Congress to fund the construction of the wall through the traditional appropriations process. Trump insisted on Friday that he’s not breaking his promise:

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

In fairness to Trump, he has made this claim about reimbursement before. But that doesn’t make it less preposterous.