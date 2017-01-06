Donald Trump might be the first TV producer to gloat over the low ratings of his own show.

The president-elect has a busy day. He’s scheduled to meet intelligence officials who will brief him on evidence that Russia interfered with the election, an assessment he has disputed. He’s also got a sit-down with Vanity Fair editor Grayden Carter, who famously called him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the 1980s.

So how does Trump spend the morning? By tweeting about how much better his ratings were on Celebrity Apprentice when he hosted the show: