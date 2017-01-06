Donald Trump might be the first TV producer to gloat over the low ratings of his own show.

The president-elect has a busy day. He’s scheduled to meet intelligence officials who will brief him on evidence that Russia interfered with the election, an assessment he has disputed. He’s also got a sit-down with Vanity Fair editor Grayden Carter, who famously called him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the 1980s.

So how does Trump spend the morning? By tweeting about how much better his ratings were on Celebrity Apprentice when he hosted the show:

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

While there is justified worry that Trump will rule as a kleptocrat, these tweets reveal that there is something our egomaniac-in-chief loves more than money: glory. Trump is addicted to the narrative that his brilliance alone makes success happen. Hence he’s willing to denigrate a TV show for which he’s an executive producer. And if he can get a jab in at a fellow celebrity-turned-politician—who supported John Kasich in the GOP primary and then vowed not to vote for Trump in the general election—that’s all the better.