WikiLeaks comes out against leaks.

The world’s most famous publisher of secret information suddenly appears quite concerned about such disclosures—now that they’re to the detriment of Donald Trump:

The Obama admin/CIA is illegally funneling TOP SECRET//COMINT information to NBC for political reasons before PEOTUS even gets to read it. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 6, 2017

This is pretty rich coming from the group that has spent a decade disseminating documents from the State Department and other government organizations.