Obama’s Farewell Address Should Sound the Alarm About Trump

In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.

We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.

The most famous farewell address, though—and the one from which Obama might draw most heavily—is the first, published by George Washington in newspapers nationwide in 1796. Read aloud annually in the United States Senate since 1896, the speech warned of “the insidious wiles of foreign influence”—Russia’s cyber campaign last year obviously comes to mind—but also of the vulnerability of our democracy to politicians intent on abusing it:

However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.

Trump is nothing if not cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled—and he’ll have a craven Republican Party in full control of Capitol Hill.

These aren’t ordinary times, so it’s not time for an ordinary farewell address. Though no president has ever attacked his successor by name in the speech—or even challenged the specifics of the incoming administration’s agenda—Obama should consider breaking these norms. He should lay out all of the American values that Trump threatens—religious freedom, racial and gender equality, pluralism, separation of powers, the very rule of law—and make clear he intends to fight for them over the next four years. The Trump resistance is in dire need of leadership, and there’s no one better to provide it.