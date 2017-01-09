The Russian embassy in the U.K. has gone full Pepe.

Happy Monday!



In today’s papers: pundits call on @Theresa_May to disrupt possible Russia-US thaw. No trust in Britain's best friend and ally? pic.twitter.com/4TNf9x8PCh — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) January 9, 2017

Is the alt-right running the Russian embassy’s Twitter account? Seems like a stretch. It’s far more likely that whoever runs it just wanted to troll. And it’s going to work: The usual pundits will bray for a new Cold War. #Resist Twitter will wring its hands, maybe send a few Dumbledore’s Army tweets if it’s feeling spicy. Meanwhile, confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks begin this week, and the outrage churn threatens to obscure the real threat posed by his imminent administration.