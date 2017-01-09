Chuck Schumer trolls Mitch McConnell with clever act of unabashed plagiarism.

As noted this morning, back in 2009, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell insisted on a rigorous standard of disclosure and vetting for all of President Obama’s senate-confirmable appointments. Now that Donald Trump is president, he’s imposing a much laxer standard. Fortunately, McConnell committed his old requirements to writing, and sent them off to Democratic leaders eight years ago.

Today, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made a few minor adjustments to that old McConnell missive and stamped it “return to sender.”





McConnell has no good, on-the-level response here, but might just be shameless enough to pull from the Trump/Pence playbook and just pretend he never sent the original letter in the first place.