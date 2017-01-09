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Chuck Schumer trolls Mitch McConnell with clever act of unabashed plagiarism.

As noted this morning, back in 2009, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell insisted on a rigorous standard of disclosure and vetting for all of President Obama’s senate-confirmable appointments. Now that Donald Trump is president, he’s imposing a much laxer standard. Fortunately, McConnell committed his old requirements to writing, and sent them off to Democratic leaders eight years ago.

Today, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made a few minor adjustments to that old McConnell missive and stamped it “return to sender.”


McConnell has no good, on-the-level response here, but might just be shameless enough to pull from the Trump/Pence playbook and just pretend he never sent the original letter in the first place.

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is the author of Off Message on Substack and a former senior editor at The New Republic. Previously he led Capitol Hill coverage for Talking Points Memo, was a daily columnist for Salon, and has been a frequent commentator on television news.

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Mitch McConnell, Harry Reid, Chuck Schumer, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Mike Pence, Politics