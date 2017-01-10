What Meryl Streep and Donald Trump Share

As if speaking directly to January 2017 from the 1980s, Ronald Reagan rises from his grave to ask Streep: “How can a president not be an actor?” There was nothing unnatural about the performance Trump gave, Reagan says. He was simply leveraging the same resources that are available to all who speak in the public forum. The strange thing really is Streep’s surprise, her horror at the way that Trump has turned the same currency in which she trades (celebrity, speaking in a certain way) into real power.

In our time of celebrity politicians and activist celebrities, it can seem as if traditional roles within the media are blurring, or inverting. Certainly, the distribution of speech among characters within “media” broadly construed is changing. Leftfield nobodies rise through the obscurest websites into positions of serious influence; minor reality television stars become the president of the United States. But public lecturing (and a Hollywood awards show is just that) represents a timeless nexus of entertainment and politics. On screen, in the forum, on the soapbox: Meryl Streep’s speech simply shone light on a small, recent mutation in the ancient genome of speechifying.

Das Testament Der Dr. Mabuse, Fritz Lang (1933). Photo via: YouTube.

Joseph Goebbels banned Fritz Lang’s movie The Testament of Doctor Mabuse from 1930s Germany. In that film, the terrifying and insane criminal mastermind Mabuse speaks certain phrases that were first used by Hitler. In a key scene, Mabuse is revealed to simply be a voice coming out of a loudspeaker. Goebbels thought that the movie would undermine the public’s faith in their politicians. (The reductio ad absurdum of movies about the voices of power and the power of the voice must be 2010’s The King’s Speech, where the literal sound of words spoken by one the world’s most powerful men became the subject of heart-squeezing drama.)