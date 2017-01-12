Can Kamala Harris Live Up to the Hype?

As the first Indian-American and only the second black woman to be elected senator in American history, Harris professed deep pride “to represent this beautiful, diverse state.” But the Berkeley-bred daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, who grew up attending civil rights protests with her parents, also acknowledged the obvious: “Whatever the results of the presidential election tonight, we know that we have a task in front of us.”

The results proved to be a worst-case scenario, the task more daunting than nearly everyone imagined. And as the party rebuilds under President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress, no rising Democratic star has been more hyped than Kamala Harris. Floated for years as “the next Barack Obama,” she’s taking office with “instantly high expectations,” reports Politico, which notes that The Hill, Mother Jones, and The New York Times have all shortlisted her as a 2020 presidential candidate. The San Fransisco Chronicle calls her the “Great Blue Hope”:

That she is coming onto the national stage at a time when the Democratic Party is looking for new, young leadership raises the stakes even higher for the 52-year-old Harris. No sooner had she won the Senate seat ... than pundits began floating her name as future vice presidential or even presidential material, a kind of incarnation of President Obama, with whom she shares similar personal histories—both were born to immigrant black economist fathers, raised by their mothers in middle-class homes, and spent some of their childhoods out of the country, Obama in Indonesia and Harris in Canada.

The narrative certainly isn’t baseless. Obama himself said in 2013 that Harris “is brilliant and she is dedicated and she is tough.” (He also called her “by far the best-looking attorney general in the country,” for which he later apologized.) There’s also no question that a smart, experienced black woman vying for the White House could reanimate the Obama coalition in a way that Clinton wasn’t able to. She’d be a new face nationally, without decades of political baggage, and an even bolder symbol of racial and gender progress than Obama or Clinton.