The good news is that Donald Trump finally found a Democrat to partner with.

The bad news is that the Democrat is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the partnership is based on their shared distrust of vaccines.

Robert F Kennedy JR says Trump asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety and he agreed. Has lobbied for vaccine exemptions. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) January 10, 2017

Trump tweeted about his distrust of vaccines two years ago:

Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2014

He also made the (debunked) link between vaccines and autism a feature of his campaign, discussing it in debates (where Ben Carson, of all people, shut him down) and meeting with anti-vaccination activists. Robert Kennedy Jr., meanwhile, has been a longtime skeptic, going as far as to describe vaccinations as “a Holocaust.”