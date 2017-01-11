Don’t Watch Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Trump intuitively grasps the change in our politics sparked by the invention of television: We tend to judge politicians based on personality more than policies. Political science professor Peter Woll, in his 1974 book Public Policy, observed, “The wide use of television in political campaigns emphasizes the need to project favorable images to voters, rather than appeal to them on a basis of a rational consideration of the issues. … It encourages politicians to become actors, their performance being based on what pleases the audience.” That was six years before America elected an actual movie actor to be president, and 42 years before an Electoral College majority picked a reality television show host.

What better way to combat a performer-politician than by diminishing his stage? The lower Trump’s ratings, the less inclined television producers will be to give him the free airtime that was the lifeblood of his presidential campaign. A presidential megaphone can never be totally silenced. But we can do our part to restrict his ability to blanket the airwaves for the next four years and become larger than life.

Shrinking him to the size of a “normal” politician has other benefits. The Italian-born economics professor Luigi Zingales has long compared Trump to the bombastic former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who ran circles around his critics for years. In a post-election New York Times op-ed, he counseled Trump’s opponents to resist falling into similar traps: “[The opposition] was so rabidly obsessed with his personality that any substantive political debate disappeared; it focused only on personal attacks, the effect of which was to increase Mr. Berlusconi’s popularity. … Only two men in Italy have won an electoral competition against Mr. Berlusconi. … Both of them treated Mr. Berlusconi as an ordinary opponent. They focused on the issues, not on his character.”