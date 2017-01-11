Obama’s farewell speech was a greatest hits package—plus an epic subtweet of Donald Trump.

Although delivered with brio, especially in its last 15 minutes, the president’s farewell speech mainly covered familiar ground, recycling lines from earlier speeches (like the shoutout to “Selma and Stonewall” and the closing refrain, “Yes we can”). But one section stood out: when he warned of the “lure of fascism” and threats against democracy.

Here is the most disquieting section of the speech, one that must be read with Trump in mind: