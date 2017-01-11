Two-thirds of our cops are in denial about police violence against black Americans.

“Two-thirds of police officers (67%) say the highly publicized fatal encounters between police and blacks are isolated incidents, while 31% describe them as signs of a broader problem,” according to a new national Pew Research Center survey published Wednesday. While most black officers recognize these encounters as “evidence of a broader problem between police and blacks,” only about a quarter of their white and Hispanic colleagues believe the same.

Pew also found that more than nine-in-ten officers see protests against police misconduct as driven primarily or partially by “long-standing bias against the police”—but here, too, most black officers disagree. And a “consistently smaller share of black officers than their white or Hispanic colleagues say the police have a positive relationship with minorities. Roughly a third of all black officers (32%) characterize relations with blacks in their community as either excellent or good, while majorities of white and Hispanic officers (60% for both) offer a positive assessment.”