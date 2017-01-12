Why I Will Miss Obama-as-Dad Most of All

It’s a seductive ideal even if I can’t explain why it pertains to Obama in a way it never seemed to for Bill Clinton, who also raised a child in the White House. I suppose I must face that it has to do with the fact that I became a father myself in the Obama era; it’s not the reason Obama got my vote, but, as the McCain machine suggested, file it under Stars—They’re Just Like Us!

Just as Bill Cosby set out to assiduously destroy his legacy as America’s great black dad, Barack Obama arrived on the scene.

My elder son was born in 2009, during a time that a man with kinky hair and a name unlike his 43 predecessors sat in the Oval Office. Had Obama been an utter failure, lasting only a single term, these facts alone would still have been a boon to me. Surely every parent raising a child who meets the bar of any sort of difference in this country—indeed, the world over—has used Obama as rhetorical prop at some point these past eight years. I haven’t even been subtle. I’ve told my sons: “This is Barack Obama. He is the most powerful man in the world. He’s black like you. This is his wife, who is a brilliant lawyer and also very beautiful. She’s black like you, too. These are his daughters, who he adores and are absolutely lovely. They, too, are black like you.”

The first family’s value to me has been as an example of the best of what the world might hold for my sons. But Obama-as-dad is something more personal. When I read that Sasha Obama had a summer job at a seafood shack in Martha’s Vineyard it squared with the fan fiction I’ve composed in my mind of Obama-as-dad (and indeed, Michelle-as-mom). Of course, this powerful, intelligent dad would want his daughter to experience the satisfaction of a first job in a restaurant. Of course that’s the sort of father I myself should aim to be: loving but firm, guided by a belief in the value of hard work.