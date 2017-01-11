On the history of piss.

What, do you suppose, was once called in French pissenlit, in English piss-a-bed? It was nothing of a sexual nature. The piss-a-bed was, in fact, the simple dandelion. An innocent flower, the piss-a-bed thrives everywhere. The dandelion was not so called for its color, or its tendency to blow in the wind. No: the dandelion is a diuretic.

The connection between the words leak and piss is interesting. Henry Miller’s Tropic of Cancer seems to contain the first use of leak as an act of urination, i.e. a thing that one may take. However, leak has been used as a verb meaning to piss since the 1590s. In Act II of Shakespeare’s Henry IV (Part I), a carrier exclaims: “Why, you will allow vs ne’re a Iourden [chamber-pot], and then we leake in your Chimney.”