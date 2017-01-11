Donald Trump’s plan to avoid conflicts of interests only makes the problem worse.

On Wednesday, after weeks of waiting, Trump finally revealed his plan. As expected, the plan itself does almost nothing to prevent Trump from profiting from his presidency. Instead, Trump will retain ownership of his businesses, which his adult sons will run as a trust. He claimed he will not know what they are doing, but Trump’s close relationship to his children means that is insignificant. To avoid violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, Trump pledged that money from all foreign visitors staying at his hotels will be donated to the Treasury, effectively melding his business with the U.S. government—which is precisely what he is supposed to avoid. This actually encourages foreign governments to stay in Trump hotels because he can then take credit for the amount of money he has raised for the Treasury.

To be fair, the attorney overseeing Trump’s transition argued that Trump liquidating his assets would also create conflicts of interest. But the overall argument was straightforward: Trump won’t sell his businesses because it’s inconvenient and could cause him to lose money.

Trump attorney Sheri Dillon: "Selling the entire Trump organization isn't even feasible" https://t.co/A8hziNrBDJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017

Trump’s argument that he is acting in the public interest actually made things worse. Here’s Trump crowing about his ethical behavior:

