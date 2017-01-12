Sherlock’s New World Order

The first episode of Sherlock’s latest season, “The Six Thatchers,” mixes a charming opening (“Sherlock, you can’t go on spinning plates like this.”—“That’s it! The plates were spinning!”) with an international thriller in the middle and a tearjerking end. Nobody has liked it much, because—enormous spoiler alert—the show’s only central female character is killed off so that the spotlight could narrow back down to Sherlock and Watson.

Sherlock is at its best placing itself at oblique angles to Conan Doyle canon, and there are some delicious easter eggs in this first episode. The title refers pretty explicitly to Conan Doyle’s The Adventure of the Six Napoleons, in which Holmes hunts for a missing pearl inside some statues. This time, the busts are not of Napoleon, but of Margaret Thatcher, which is a nice and neat insult. Also, there’s no pearl. Or is there?

The villain of this episode is a deceptively kind old lady named Vivien Norbury, whom Sherlock fatefully misjudges. Devoted Holmes fans will remember The Adventure of the Yellow Face, in which the detective misses the significance of a town called Norbury. “If it should ever strike you that I am getting a little overconfident in my powers, or giving less pains to a case than it deserves, kindly whisper ‘Norbury’ in my ear, and I shall be infinitely obliged to you,” he says to Watson. Holmes has cause to say almost exactly the same thing in this episode, with a tragic twist.