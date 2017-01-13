Barack Obama, Forever a Third-Culture Kid

There was, undeniably, the benefit of being a foreigner—of being distinct, special, superior even.

Again, it is hard for me to separate all this from the distorting power of memory. When we are young we live very close to life, we have not yet learned the proper proportion of things, and who am I to say these experiences were more intense than anyone else’s? But I do know that they are treasured by adults who were once third-culture children, if my Facebook account is to be believed. The affection for Indonesia all but glows in Obama’s book. We carry these places with us wherever we go, and they grow mythic because we have, for the most part, left them behind for good. It is a strange and fraught concept to build an identity upon: a sense of irrevocable loss.

It is also extremely isolating. It is an identity with no outer expression, afflicting people of all skin colors, beliefs, and accents. It is almost impossible to adequately explain in casual conversation. We are akin to a minority, but one so tiny and dispersed that we have no coherent political constituency and are almost never reflected in popular entertainment. It is the kind of condition that makes one a writer, because it is all invisible, all internal, essentially confined to remembrance. The fixations it breeds will be familiar to more traditional emigrants: an almost desperate desire to belong, for one; an unhealthy obsession with the past, for another. As any melancholic emigrant will tell you, it is not only your home that you have lost, but also the person you once were.

Such a background also crosses the wires we use to identify with other people. Take, for example, our relationship to art and entertainment, the best instruments we have for understanding others and ourselves. There was never any expectation that I would encounter people like myself in movies or read about them in books. (And when I did, whether it was in the novels of Jean Rhys or in the teen comedy Mean Girls, it was with a kind of greedy hunger.) I instinctively learned to see some part of myself in all kinds of pop figures, from Rent Boy in Trainspotting to Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine. To this day, I cannot relate to statements like these, published by The New York Times, “For Asian-Americans, it’s rare to encounter a flicker of recognition in literature.” From my perspective, as a man of Asian descent, this is a sad and cramped way of looking at the world. Borges once wrote that “all men who repeat a line of Shakespeare are William Shakespeare,” and I feel the same way when I am absorbed in Faulkner or Baldwin or Woolf, even though these writers are very different from myself.