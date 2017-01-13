Is the Trump-Russia Scandal the New Benghazi?

Clinton’s electoral loss has provoked introspection about the Democratic Party’s messaging and policies. A fight has been raging about the party’s relationship to white working class voters and identity politics, and as the party transitions to becoming the opposition, it would only make sense for Democrats to build its credibility as the more egalitarian, tolerant party by attacking Trump along those lines. But in the meantime, the narrative about Russia did not merely remain the same—it pitched up, particularly among the Democrats’ allies in the liberal press.

This is very convenient for Democrats. The Russia angle is expedient because it simultaneously delegitimizes Trump’s Electoral College victory as a product of foreign intervention and excuses the Democratic Party’s many failings over the course of the election, starting with the nomination of a candidate who was out of step with her times. The Russia angle has the added benefit of making Trump extremely mad, which makes him seem erratic and untrustworthy.

Hitting the Siberian Connection has many undeniable attractions. For one, it allows Democrats to make the case that Trump is a wholly different kind of monster. There is some irony here—both Barack Obama and George W. Bush pledged to have friendlier relations with Russia and were both pilloried for it—but in Trump’s case the point is to implant the idea that he is an aspiring autocrat, not your father or grandfather’s Republican. By tying Trump to Russia, Democrats are also tying him to autocracy, plutocracy, and thuggery. In this respect, “Russia” is more of a concept than anything else, a catch-all phrase for the president’s many flaws. It is not unlike the way Republicans used “Benghazi” to explain Clinton’s alleged contempt for American values, ordinary Americans, and the rule of law.

There is more than enough in the latest revelations from CNN and BuzzFeed to merit a congressional investigation. Golden showers aside, if there was communication between Trump associates and Russian intermediaries—which seems plausible, given his inner circle’s connection to pro-Russian parties—it could undercut Trump’s presidency from the very beginning. It could even end it prematurely, though Democrats would then be presented with an even more unified, albeit scandal-plagued, Republican government led by Vice President–elect Mike Pence. At the very least, Trump could be bogged down in a quagmire of delegitimizing controversy, forcing him to waste political capital addressing the Russia issue instead of achieving his administration’s other legislative goals.

But all of this comes with a cost. Democrats—and to be fair, Republicans as well—have been spending a lot of time focusing on Russia during the confirmation hearings, an ideal time to build a narrative about what we know a Trump presidency will bring: Jeff Sessions’s Justice Department will be a nightmare for civil rights, while Rex Tillerson and education nominee Betsy Devos and Treasury nominee Steve Mnuchin and labor nominee Andrew Puzder will pursue policies that reward the wealthiest of the wealthy. The Democrats can’t control the press, which is equally invested in the Russia story, but they seem more than content to let this story dominate the headlines at the expense of a long-term strategy to frame Donald Trump’s government as one that will give corporations massive amounts of power and make the lives of America’s most vulnerable citizens significantly worse.

Furthermore, the danger for Democrats is that “Benghazi” was a much-mocked attack that never gained much traction beyond the viewership of Fox News. (It certainly did not have the impact of Clinton’s email controversy or her Wall Street speeches.) Republican partisans are already tuning out: It’s just Democratic “sour grapes,” one Trump supporter told The New York Times. The Trump-Putin link may be based on nothing more than Trump’s admittedly terrifying affection for strongmen. It’s possible that there will never be a smoking gun that shows a Trump quid pro quo with the Russians or direct communication between Trump associates and Russian officials.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker’s testimony against Jeff Sessions was an example of what Democrats should be doing more of: grandstanding about Trump’s radical and corrupt cabinet, many of whom have been champions of policies well outside of the mainstream of American politics, such as Medicare privatization. Rex Tillerson’s ties to Vladimir Putin, for instance, aren’t nearly as dangerous as his ties to ExxonMobil, which operates as a shadow government, has a horrifying record on human rights, and has shown no interest whatsoever in anything other than enriching itself. This will be the story of Trump’s presidency as it pertains to everyday Americans: The extremely rich getting richer while the less fortunate lose basic rights and protections.

This also happens to be a winning message for Democrats, albeit one that will take many months and years to develop. The tantalizing allure of the Siberian Connection, in contrast, is that it could blow up Trump’s administration in immediate and spectacular fashion. But it could also become a high-profile distraction, giving the Trump administration a convenient scapegoat—it’s already being referred to as a witch hunt. And it remains to be seen if voters, who are primarily concerned with domestic and economic issues, will rally to the cause, minimizing its power as a rallying cry.

The Democrats must push for a public investigation—something credible that tranfers the Russia story from sensational press coverage to a formal inquiry. But they should also resist the temptation to turn it into the focal point of the resistance. Defeating Trump and Trumpism will take more than tying him to Vladimir Putin. Instead, Democrats need to emphasize how a Trump presidency will actually affect the lives of their voters. That was the consensus almost immediately after Trump won the election, but two months later, the Democratic Party is in danger of losing sight of that goal.