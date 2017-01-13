Report: Michael Flynn is even shadier than you thought.

There were already plenty of reasons to be worried about President-elect Donald Trump’s national security advisor: He’s an Islamophobe who has lobbied for the Turkish government, taken money from Kremlin-funded Russia Today, and was a leader in the pitchforks-and-torches brigade to lock up Hillary Clinton.

Now, thanks to a bombshell column Thursday night from the Washington Post’s David Ignatius, we may have insight into the retired lieutenant general’s latest antics: