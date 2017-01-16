Trump’s Team Is Shaping Up to Be Dangerously Incoherent

Another possibility, especially on the international stage, is that mixed signals could stir confusion and even strife. Trump has taken a belligerent stance with China, calling on it to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear program, saying that the longstanding One China policy is negotiable, threatening a trade war, and warning about its building islands on the South China Sea—all of which has caused Chinese state media to raise the specter of war. Tillerson has echoed some of Trump’s hawkishness on China, but in modulated ways, and on the issue of North Korea he takes a very different line: that the United States has to be “clear-eyed” in what can realistically be expected from the Chinese government. If relations between China and the U.S. deteriorate, as seems likely, there will be the added problem of who the Chinese government tries to engage with in their negotiations. Will they think the relatively conciliatory Tillerson is setting policy, in which case changing policy on North Korea can be regarded as secondary? Or will they believe Trump is driving policy, in which case they will go into negotiations with greater pessimism about finding common ground.

If the Chinese government listens to Tillerson, it’ll be clear that the word of the American president carries little weight. If they listen to Trump, they’ll conclude that their relationship with the U.S. can’t be fixed. Both outcomes are troubling.



U.S. policy toward Russia has the greatest potential for disaster. Given the growing anti-Russia sentiment on Capitol Hill and the Pentagon, strengthened by reports of Russian interference in the election, Mattis might feel more beholden to hawks in Congress than the president he’ll serve under. In fact, Mattis might feel the need to take a firmer line against Russia to compensate for Trump’s gestures of friendship to Vladimir Putin.



The danger is that Putin will see Trump’s victory as an irresistible window of opportunity to test the fragility of NATO, only to encounter Mattis-led resistance. If so, conflict with Russia becomes more likely, not less.

Back in 1950, the U.S. sent mixed messages about its relationship with South Korea. Formally, the Truman administration was committed to a policy of containment of communism, but in speech that year, Secretary of State Dean Acheson failed to mention the country in describing the U.S.’s “defensive perimeter” in Asia. Dispatches between the U.S. and its embassy in Moscow, which were intercepted by the Soviets, also suggested that South Korea was a low priority. As a result, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin made the made miscalculation that he could greenlight a North Korean invasion of South Korea, with little risk of American resistance. So began the Korean War.

With U.S. troops recently sent to NATO ally Poland for the first time, which a Kremlin spokesman described as “a threat to us,” it’s easy to imagine Putin making a comparable mistake of trying to coerce the Baltic nations to rejoin the Russian sphere of influence, only to discover that the move backfires. If the Russians become more aggressive in Europe, there will be powerful forces in America, ranging from both parties in Congress to the Pentagon to Trump’s own secretary of defense, who will push the president to take a hardline stance. Like Stalin, Putin could provoke a war by mispredicting the American reaction.

There is always bound to be some divergence between a president and his cabinet, but the Trump administration is shaping up to create a genuinely new problem: an anarchic government where the world is not sure who is setting policy. Trump believes he can be successful by sowing chaos and confusion, which is true to the extent that he won the White House with a shambolic campaign in which he took many contradictory stances. But being a statesman is different than being a politician. The incoherence that benefited him as a politician might lead to war as a president.

