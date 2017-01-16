At Scott Pruitt’s Confirmation Hearing, Science Will Be on Trial

For Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, the Democrats’ ranking member on the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, mercury is a great example of why Pruitt should not head the EPA.

“Scott Pruitt’s views are so far out of the mainstream that confirming him as the head of the EPA would be a mistake,” Carper told the New Republic. To vet Pruitt’s extreme views, he and committee Chairman John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, have discussed holding longer-than-usual hearings for the nominee—one to two days as opposed to the half-day that is customary for cabinet-level appointments. Carper is also planning on bringing in an outside expert panel to focus, in part, on mercury.

For Senate Democrats, who insist the confirmation is not a foregone conclusion, the hearings are a chance to show that Pruitt is a prosecutor with an inherent conflict of interest with the EPA’s mission to defend human health and the environment. According to Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Pruitt would be a “historical outlier” among both Republican and Democrat EPA administrators, who would shred rather than faithfully administer the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts.