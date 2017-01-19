The Left’s Divisions Will Be on Display at the Inauguration

The liberal opposition to Trump resembles the Occupy Wall Street protests that exploded worldwide in 2011—angry, ubiquitous, chaotic. Some argue that the appearance of disarray on the left is just necessary growing pains. “From Fight for $15 to Black Lives Matter, everyone marching will be there to push a different agenda, but I don’t see that as a strategic miscalculation,” said Lucy Flores, a party activist who was one of the first Hispanic women elected to the Nevada state legislature. “You’re seeing people that have never been involved in politics now asking, ‘What can I do?’”

The rise of liberal activism in the wake of Trump’s election could present an opportunity to reinvigorate the Democratic Party and litigate some of its policy priorities going forward, Flores said. To start, the left is coming together around some baseline values: to name a few, economic equality, improved access to health care, immigrant and refugee rights, and the fight against sexism and racism, said LeeAnn Hall, co-director of the populist group People’s Action, which applied for a permit to protest at the inauguration. “For people with progressive values,” she said, “it isn’t challenging to unite against such a flagrant assault on those values as the one we are witnessing from the incoming president and his administration.”

But some progressives worry that those values will be drowned out by the Democrats’ anti-Trump messaging on Inauguration Day. They believe the #NotMyPresident protests that emerged after the election are counterproductive to opposition movements. They say Clinton’s campaign may have been doomed for focusing too much on Trump’s failings and not enough on her own party’s strengths. “‘Not my President’ isn’t exactly a great message for a group wants to grow its footprint,” Grumbine said. “Going full anti-Trump eliminates your ability to bring in these white working class voters that the left often mocks to its own peril. We’re not just against him, but for progressivism. ”