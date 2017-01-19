The Left’s Divisions Will Be on Display at the Inauguration

“Everyone has their own angle,” said Steve Grumbine, the director of Real Progressives, which is a co-sponsor of Occupy Inauguration. “I would like to see everyone lay down their flags and come together as a progressive left, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

The liberal opposition to Trump resembles the Occupy Wall Street protests that exploded worldwide in 2011—angry, ubiquitous, chaotic. Some argue that the appearance of disarray on the left is just necessary growing pains. “From Fight for $15 to Black Lives Matter, everyone marching will be there to push a different agenda, but I don’t see that as a strategic miscalculation,” said Lucy Flores, a party activist who was one of the first Hispanic women elected to the Nevada state legislature. “You’re seeing people that have never been involved in politics now asking, ‘What can I do?’”

The rise of liberal activism in the wake of Trump’s election could present an opportunity to reinvigorate the Democratic Party and litigate some of its policy priorities going forward, Flores said. To start, the left is coming together around some baseline values: to name a few, economic equality, improved access to health care, immigrant and refugee rights, and the fight against sexism and racism, said LeeAnn Hall, co-director of the populist group People’s Action, which applied for a permit to protest at the inauguration. “For people with progressive values,” she said, “it isn’t challenging to unite against such a flagrant assault on those values as the one we are witnessing from the incoming president and his administration.”

But some progressives worry that those values will be drowned out by the Democrats’ anti-Trump messaging on Inauguration Day. They believe the #NotMyPresident protests that emerged after the election are counterproductive to opposition movements. They say Clinton’s campaign may have been doomed for focusing too much on Trump’s failings and not enough on her own party’s strengths. “‘Not my President’ isn’t exactly a great message for a group wants to grow its footprint,” Grumbine said. “Going full anti-Trump eliminates your ability to bring in these white working class voters that the left often mocks to its own peril. We’re not just against him, but for progressivism. ”

Furthermore, the Democrats may do well to shift to the left and court alienated Sanders supporters who distrust the party establishment for deriding their candidate, but also crave the leadership that once united them. Without Sanders as a uniting figure, these groups could recede into their own factions. “The Berniecrats have nowhere to go,” said Araquel Bloss, the founder of the Progressive Independent Party, which has also signed on to the Occupy Inauguration protests. Grumbine added that Sanders “united the tribes of Babylon” on the left.

For now, the idea of resistance may be what binds the left—which is perhaps more than it had before. The upset of Trump’s election has thrown the Democrats from complacency, requiring them to engage in a conversation about the party’s core identity.



“If Hillary Clinton won, it would have been hard for a big shake up,” said Laurie Cestnick, an co-organizer of Occupy Inauguration. “It took someone like Trump to shock America into the masses that we needed.”