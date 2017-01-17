The Impossible Price of Going to College

Goldrick-Rab explores well-known reasons for the drop in college affordability, and some that are less obvious. She and her researchers at the University of Wisconsin established a data base of 3,000 students entering public colleges and universities with financial aid and followed them for six years, to some happy endings and to too many unhappy ones—and a lot of still unresolved (but generally indebted) outcomes. She focuses on six of these students, using them to illustrate the burdens and traps endangering their efforts to use education to change their lives.

The first sandbag, landing hard on students across the country, has been a rapid state of disinvestment in higher education, leading to a sharp increase in tuition. Goldrick-Rab notes that “a generation ago, public universities received on average about 75 percent of their operating budget from state appropriations. Today that number is closer to 50 percent.” (For many state universities, the number is now far lower. A bitter higher ed observation is that universities have gone from state-supported to state-assisted to state-located.) Over the same period, family incomes have declined for most Americans. States that claim they can’t afford to support their higher education systems have passed the burden to families that can afford it even less. At the same time, costs for living expenses, books, supplies and student fees have been rising even faster than tuition. From 1996 to 2012, for students receiving Pell grants—certified by the federal government as needing help for college—the net price of a year in community college, less grants and federally estimated family contributions, rose from 26 percent of family income to 42 percent.

Goldrick-Rab dissects each element in a low-income student’s financial reality. When Pell grants, the core financial aid program, were launched in the early ’70s, they covered 80 percent of the costs of the average public university and all the costs of a typical community college. “Today, the maximum Pell grant covers less than a third of the cost of attending a public four-year college or university,” she points out, “and barely 60 percent of the cost of attending a community college.”