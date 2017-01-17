Tom Price is a perfect representative of Trumpian corruption.

On Monday evening, CNN reported that Trump’s pick to lead the Health and Human Services Administration introduced legislation in 2016 that would have benefited a company whose stock he had purchased days before. He then received campaign contributions from that company:

“Rep. Tom Price last year purchased shares in a medical device manufacturer days before introducing legislation that would have directly benefited the company.... Price bought between $1,001 to $15,000 worth of shares last March in Zimmer Biomet, according to House records reviewed by CNN. Less than a week after the transaction, the Georgia Republican congressman introduced the HIP Act, legislation that would have delayed until 2018 a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulation that industry analysts warned would significantly hurt Zimmer Biomet financially once fully implemented. “Zimmer Biomet, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of knee and hip implants, was one of two companies that would have been hit the hardest by the new CMS regulation that directly impacts the payments for such procedures, according to press reports and congressional sources. After Price offered his bill to provide Zimmer Biomet and other companies relief from the CMS regulation, the company’s political action committee donated to the congressman’s reelection campaign, records show.

Trump’s transition team quickly hit back, describing the piece as “junk reporting” and insisting that “any effort to connect the introduction of bipartisan legislation by Dr. Price to any campaign contribution is demonstrably false.”

This is an extremely bad look for an incoming cabinet secretary, but it’s a particularly bad one given that Price was going to be tasked with leading the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.