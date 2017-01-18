What Is Our Obsession With Young Blood?

It seems simple, the notion that old symbols help us to know our world. But it is not. What is the chain connecting the medieval illuminator who painted a bloody bird to the young Scot giving blood to save a soldier? So many wars came in between. The only constant could have been bloodshed. The pelican boils down something terribly complicated—giving one’s lifeblood to another—into a single, pretty image. We have needed it.

Likewise, we have at times needed myths and legends about miraculous rejuvenation. We are in one of those moments, and a California-based company called Ambrosia has resurrected an old tale, just in time. Founder Jesse Karmazin wants to sell the plasma and the blood of young people to older, rich people for therapeutic reasons, as Amy Maxmen reported last week in MIT’s Technology Review. The science seems wobbly at best, but the narrative—the narrative is strong. There’s a reason Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel, a prominent Donald Trump supporter, made headlines for being young blood–curious.



Processional Cross, by Bartolomeo de Rocchi. Getty Images.

Where do we get the idea that the blood of the young can heal us? The roots are complicated. The company’s name alone evokes a number of weird stories. Ambrosia was the food or drink (unclear) consumed by the Greek gods. It was delivered to them by doves, like Seamless. Supposedly, consuming ambrosia could make one immortal, hence its use as a brand I suppose. But the divine beings who consumed ambrosia did not usually have blood running in their veins. Instead, they had a fluid called Ichor. Wouldn’t that have been a more appropriate name for Karmazin’s company?