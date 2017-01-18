Betsy DeVos Got Schooled in Her Confirmation Hearing

Warren pressed again for concrete ideas, but DeVos came up empty. When the senator suggested DeVos simply enforce existing regulations—in particular the “gainful employment” rule shielding students from crippling amounts of debt—DeVos wouldn’t commit to that. She said she’d need to see whether the regulation was “actually achieving what the intentions are.”

“I don’t understand about reviewing it,” Warren said. “We talked about this in my office.... You know, swindlers and crooks are out there doing back flips when they hear an answer like that.”

Democrats might be doing back flips, too. With Republicans in control of the Senate, DeVos’s confirmation is all but a foregone conclusion. But her grilling Tuesday night yielded more than a few exchanges that could prove politically problematic. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine asked if she supports “equal accountability for all schools receiving federal funding”; she refused to say. When pressed by Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut on guns in schools, she said, “I think that is best left to locales and states to decide.”