The Young Pope: An Authoritarian With an American Accent

But if there are similarities between Trump and Lenny, it’s only because they’re both reactionaries. Reducing Lenny to a Catholic Trump strips his storyline of its most interesting nuances and reduces the show to a flat and unoriginal allegory. Trump is fundamentally a con man. He is racist and sexist, but he has no politics and serves no ideology. Fascists like Richard Spencer try to fold their racism and sexism into an overarching political philosophy; with Trump, prejudice is id on display. Lenny, though a narcissist, believes in the Catholic Church perhaps even more than he believes in God. Trump shattered orthodoxy. Lenny wants to enforce it.

And that’s the real warning of The Young Pope. “I want to start a revolution,” Lenny tells Tommaso, and Sorrentino grasps that revolution is counter-spectacle. Lenny refuses to be photographed for papal merch. He speaks to his flock from the shadows. His bizarre behavior eventually convinces his chief antagonist, the liberal Cardinal Voiello, that he is truly a saint. But Sorrentino understands the limitations of personality cults, too. If you want your ideology to survive you, to become durable, center it around a permanent institution.

“I am more delighted to have declared the truth than to be praised for it,” Augustine wrote in his Confessions, and this Lenny has in common with him. But that’s where the resemblance ends. Lenny’s no match for the Bishop of Hippo. He isn’t interested in intellectual arguments; instead, he thinks he can wall skepticism out and destroy it by dictate. “Everything that was wide open is going to be closed,” he tells his cardinals. “We are cement and cement doesn’t move. ... ‘Only the church possesses the charisma of truth,’ said St. Ignatius of Antioch. And he was right. We have no reason to look out.”