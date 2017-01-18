The Art of Revealing Your Salary

Those who only obliquely address finances in some ways disregard the spirit of the project. Before it was a book, Scratch was an online magazine run by Martin, the person responsible for the website Who Pays Writers? It’s the only online resource of which I’m aware of that aggregates information about how promptly variously outlets pay and the rates at which they pay. She started it in 2012, a year when it wasn’t safe to assume website contributors were compensated at all; I had many speculative conversations with writing friends around that time about whether a new website was cutting any paychecks or just offering “exposure.” In “With Compliments,” Nina MacLaughlin recalls writing one of these free pieces, a book review that eventually allowed her to sell a book of her own for “a handsome advance.” Yet like many writers, she still feels that “when we agree to volunteer, to have our time and effort go uncompensated...we perpetuate a corrupt and broken system.”

One lie new writers often dwell inside is that a byline or a paycheck will quell their distress.

Writers aren’t the engineers of that system, though, and it would be a disastrous mistake to conflate feeding a machine with controlling it. It’s powerful to decide you’ll never write for free, if unsustainable—what, not even a blurb for that dear friend’s debut novel?—but it would be foolish to believe choices about your own time and energy deal a serious blow to The Man (be that Man print media, or online content farms, or the publishing world, or all of the above). Capitalism is older and wilier than we, and if there’s mercy in writing for an outlet that won’t compensate you, it’s the clarity that your only reward is the work itself. Because as so many Scratch contributors can attest, nothing else is ever guaranteed, even when it’s promised. Invoices go unpaid for months or forever; publications fold, pitches are stolen, stories are killed. And part of what’s stressful for writers today isn’t just the uncertainty of the economy at large and ignorance about the going rate for their words but the expectation that they school themselves in more auxiliary skills than ever before; become a self-promoter, secretary, manager, bill collector.

We’re unlikely to garner much sympathy from society at large, since it’s a society that likes having art around yet believes creation of the same should be labor for love instead of labor for profit. But other writers get it, and one of Scratch’s many gifts is this sense of candid communion. “Most writers I know work in a state of perpetual anxiety and self-disgust, and regard the products of their labor as profoundly disappointing,” writes J. Robert Lennon in “Write to Suffer, Publish to Starve.” “Writing is not coal mining. It is merely a pain in the ass, albeit one that tends to invite psychic distress.” One lie new writers often dwell inside is that a byline or a paycheck will quell such distress, but the affirmation of payment and publication verify nothing about the quality of a work. “I was writing for a living,” says Nell Boeschenstein in “Not A Complaint,” “but I wasn’t writing.”