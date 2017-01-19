America’s Blue Wall of Terror

To be black in America is to live in terror. That terror is fast. It is glimpsed in cops giving chase to black men and shooting them in their backs without cause. Or the terror is slow. Like genocide inside prison walls where folk who should not be there perish.



Maybe the reason you can’t feel our terror is because you don’t live in our skin. We think of the police who kill us for no good reason as ISIS. That shouldn’t surprise you. Cops rain down terror on our heads with relentless fire and make us afraid to walk the streets. At any moment, without warning, a blue-clad monster will swoop down on us to snatch our lives from us and say that it was because we were selling cigarettes, or compact discs, or breathing too much for his comfort, or speaking too abrasively for his taste. Or running, or standing still, or talking back, or being silent, or doing as you say, or not doing as you say fast enough. You do not condemn these cops. To do so, you would have to condemn the culture of whiteness that produced them—that produced you.



Every encounter with the police splits us into two selves, one a quiet, brooding figure cursing the cops from within, the other a concrete-staring, shuffling Negro we are ashamed to admit lives inside of us.

We don’t know how or when one of you might pounce. You might be dressed in bright, well-pressed, angry blue with shining accessories meant to club or kill us. Or you might snuff us wearing the jersey of an athlete who was once a poor black boy who made it all the way from the ghetto to your fantasy. You don’t think of him as black. You think of us as nothing else but black. It is blackness you despise or fear or resent or simply don’t understand or care to know. And that difference is the margin of life and death for us.