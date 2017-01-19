What Makes a Weed Website Racist?

At the very same time and by the very same token, the targeting of black Americans by police over minor cannabis-related crime is blotted out in white imaginations. As Orr records via the Drug Policy Alliance, “Black and Latino drug offenders made up 86 percent of those arrested for marijuana possession in the first eight months of [New York City M]ayor Bill de Blasio’s term.” Although that statistic comes from the New York of High Maintenance, it does not feel as though it is part of the same universe, let alone nation, catered to by Civilized. Or, rather, that statistic is from a world that has been excluded by the media powers that wish to celebrate one weed culture while ignoring another.

This doublethink made Civilized’s branding offensive to me. The site’s “about” page reads, “This is our tribe. We are Civilized.” Tribe here is trading on a semantic currency developed by marketing specialists, in which a group of people linked by shared beliefs are targeted as a “tribe.” This kind of consumer does not just buy things; they believe in the brand, and form communities around it. The notion of people joined by tribal relationships (as distinct from “regular” social bonds) relies on old-school anthropology as much as the definition of civilized.

Harm can be done implicitly, regardless of intent, the young race-conscious person asserts. The unspoken can speak.

The juxtaposition between the political reality of weed culture and internet lifestyle content—the raw material by which marketers disseminate ideology in 2017—is jarring. As we spoke, Riedle did not want to accept my argument that excluding low-income people from a lifestyle site meant implicitly excluding minorities. He thought that drawing this connection at all might, in fact, be more racist. From his vantage point, he just wanted to “expand” traditional notions of who was using cannabis. In a certain light, this clarification that wealthy liberals use cannabis in great numbers may even have an advocacy angle, by throwing the disproportionate number of black and Hispanic Americans jailed for drugs infractions into greater contrast.