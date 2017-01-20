We Are Entering the Great Unknown. It’s Scary as Hell.

America has had other presidents who were slippery with the truth, notably Richard Nixon, but their lies were never as pervasive as Trumps. America has also had a fantasist president before: Ronald Reagan repeatedly falsely claimed that he participated in the liberation of Nazi death camps (in fact Reagan spent World War II in Hollywood, making movies) and apparently told a fictional war story as if it were real. But Reagan’s lies fall in the category of a gifted storyteller who spun yarns to establish an emotional connection to his audience. Trump’s lies, as in the health-care gambit, are both more frequent and more cynical, often just used to dominate a momentary political victory and be quickly forgotten.

America is about to begin a hair-raising experiment, as there has never been a U.S. president like Trump. In his complete lack of political experience or loyalty to his party, in his shameless and unrelenting dishonesty, in his evident ignorance of the most rudimentary knowledge about policy and the workings of the political system he will preside over, Donald Trump is beyond compare.

In trying to come to grips with Trump, writers have resorted to all sorts of analogies. One popular mode compares him to all sorts of autocrats, ranging from Adolph Hitler to Benito Mussolini to Viktor Orbán to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Such analogies are at worst flawed and, at best, premature. While Trump has shown all sorts of authoritarian inclinations, this hasn’t yet manifested in either creating authoritarian mass movements (as the classic fascist dictators did) or thwarting the legal system. Trump might go in such directions, but for now, such analogies are imperfect.

