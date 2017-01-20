The Ten Most Intriguing Films at Sundance

Strong Island

The directorial debut of Yance Ford is a documentary that examines the repercussions of the murder of his brother, William: In 1992, this young black man was killed during an argument with a white mechanic, who claimed his act was in self-defense. The mechanic wasn’t convicted, and Strong Island is the chronicle of how Yance and his mother have coped with their sorrow ever since. The festival’s press guide boasts that “Strong Island invents a startling cinematic language to penetrate this devastating collision of paralysis, grief, fear, racism, and injustice,” and while it’s always important to take such proclamations with a grain of salt, it does at least suggest that Ford has attempted to craft an unpredictable, ambitious documentary about some heavy themes. Sundance’s U.S. Documentary slate often deals with issues ripped from today’s headlines, and Strong Island could resonate in the age of Black Lives Matter.

Wilson

Woody Harrelson is a perpetually underrated actor. He remains a big star, thanks to the Now You See Me and Hunger Games franchises, but tends to stay away from the spotlight so that when he’s in something, we’re reminded of how much we like him. (He’ll also star in this summer’s War for the Planet of the Apes.) Harrelson did great work in Triple 9 and The Edge of Seventeen last year, and he stays in low-budget mode for Wilson, his biggest starring vehicle since 2012’s Rampart. The film is a big-screen adaptation of the graphic novel from Daniel Clowes, who was also responsible for Ghost World and Art School Confidential, and Harrelson plays a real S.O.B. who discovers he has a teenage daughter. Wilson’s trailer promises lots of misanthropic humor, and Fox Searchlight is set to release the film on March 24. With a sterling supporting cast that includes Laura Dern, Margo Martindale, and Judy Grier, this comedy looks to be several cuts above the typical Bad Santa fare, and it’s directed by Craig Johnson, who last made the Sundance hit The Skeleton Twins.

The Yellow Birds

Sundance is a place that often catches rising filmmakers and actors, just as they’re about to have a major moment. The Yellow Birds might sound somewhat conventional—it’s about an Iraq War veteran returning home who’s trying to absorb what he saw on the battlefield—but what raises its profile are the people responsible for it. Director Alexandre Moors last made the dark, D.C. sniper drama Blue Caprice, that received a lot of attention out of Sundance’s NEXT section, which features under-the-radar talents, and his new movie’s placement in the prestigious U.S. Dramatic competition suggests the festival’s faith in his creative maturation. The soldier is played by young Han Solo, Alden Ehrenreich, so great in last year’s Hail, Caesar!, but with The Yellow Birds, he’ll be looking to remind audiences that he’s also a first-rate dramatic actor. (And, to prove what a small world Sundance can be, The Yellow Birds is co-written by A Ghost Story’s David Lowery.)