Wayne Barrett, The Best Reporter I Ever Knew

“Take a deep breath,” the man said, waiting for me to recover. I was not the first frantic Barrett intern he’d spoken to.

For nearly 40 years, Wayne Barrett was an institution at the Voice, where he took down crummy landlords, battled attorney generals and mayors, and maybe most importantly, hounded the sleazy dealings of a horrible man who is now our new president. For me, though, Wayne was more than a boss.

It was nearing the end of that first day. I’d never worked so hard or been so sure of doing important work. Wayne had this way of making you feel like you were on the biggest hunt of your life, that there was no time for anything but excellence. Exhausted yet buzzing, I called him one more time, wanting to summarize what I’d found.