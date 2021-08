Pres. Obama, first lady Michelle Obama greet Pres.-Elect Trump, Melania Trump at the White House https://t.co/aemExNNIyt #inauguration pic.twitter.com/mmUU6w9jPA — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 20, 2017

Amid unprecedented scandal, suspicion, and conflicts of interest, President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania were welcomed to the White House this morning by the Obamas. Has there ever been a wider chasm between the values, humanity, and decorum of an outgoing and an incoming president? Not likely.