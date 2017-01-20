Alex Jones is having a bad inauguration day.

Protesters blocking one of the checkpoints to the inauguration surrounded a very, very sweaty Jones. Cops came to his rescue to escort him out of the crowd.

Alex Jones escorted by police out of Movement for Black Lives #inauguration checkpoint blockade #DisruptJ20 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/c0X8Yv3yys — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017

He also tried to unsuccessfully push his way through a blockade of protesters:

According to BuzzFeed, Jones, who called the protesters “mentally ill scum,” claimed that a female companion had been assaulted by them and that he was going to file a police report.

